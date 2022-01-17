Advertisement

Cold temperatures overnight, drier weather returns for Monday

Sunshine returns
(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A frigid night is in store for East Mississippi and West Alabama. We’ll drop into the lower 30′s and upper 20′s. We’ll see a few stray clouds through the overnight hours and through the morning hours on Monday, but those clouds move out by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 50′s for Monday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies greet us for Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 50′s for the afternoon hours after starting the day off in the mid 30′s. Wednesday brings another chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will jump into the mid 60′s for a high.

We’ll wake up cold for Thursday with temperatures hovering close to freezing with a few stray showers lingering. We’ll warm up into the mid 40′s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds stay with us for Friday with a few peeks of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 40′s. The weekend brings another shot at some wet weather with temperatures in the morning starting in the 20′s. We’ll eventually warm up into the middle 40′s. We look to dry out for Sunday with temperatures similar to Saturday.

