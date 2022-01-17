Community gathers for MLK breakfast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian and Lauderdale County NAACP chapter held their 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast Monday.

The event featured singing, creative dance and encouraging words from this year’s guest speaker, District 32 Sen. Rod Hickman.

Local NAACP President, Janet Moore says, “We just wanted to get his input and let the people see who their new senator is.”

Hickman says he was honored to speak at the event. He says it’s important to remember this holiday is about service.

“This is still something that’s very relevant. The main thing is that we get out and serve in the legacy of Dr. King because it’s not just a Dr. King Day. It’s a Dr. King Day of service,” Hickman said. “That’s a very important component to understand.”

‘Standing United Through Challenges and Controversy’ was this year’s theme.

Hickman talked about where we are today as it is relating to the struggles and fights of Dr. King.

“There are challenges and controversies all around us. The only way we’re going to be able to win is if we stand united as a people, as a community. And if we do that, we’ll be able to overcome any challenges that we face,” Hickman said.

Moore says the annual event is centered around what Dr. King fought for, unity and equality.

“I would just like for this event to show that we all could come together as what Dr. King wanted us to do,” Moore said.

Several 8th grade students from Magnolia Middle School volunteered for the annual event.

