Cooperative holiday weather, but storms move in Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and the weather looks cooperative for any events that are taking place across our area. However, temps will struggle to climb due to morning clouds and a chilly NW wind. So, dress warmly if you’ll be out & about today with highs hovering near 50 degrees. Tonight, let the faucets drip, temps will drop into the upper 20s. Use a safe heating method, and let the pets stay inside tonight if possible.

A warming trend is on deck Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 60s tomorrow, then near 70 degrees by Hump Day. The warm-up will take place ahead of our next system which is a cold front that’ll cross on Wednesday night. Showers and storms will break out ahead of it, and there’s a low-end (level 1) threat for severe storms. So, make sure to stay weather aware.

Behind the front, colder air rushes in for Thursday morning. There’s a small chance for a wintry mix Thursday AM as the moisture is moving out, and this could lead to some slick roads. Stay tuned for updates as we continue to monitor this developing system. Regardless, plan for chilly 40s on Thursday afternoon. Then, back into the 20s we go by Friday morning.

For now, the weekend looks dry with below average highs in the 40s and 50s.

