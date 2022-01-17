The MAX set to announce new HOF members

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience will announce five new members to its Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The announcement will take place at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson in the Grand Rotunda.

The MAX began inducting Hall of Fame members in 2017, a year before opening in downtown Meridian. The five members will join such stars as Elvis Presley, Oprah Winfrey, B.B. King, Jim Henson and Meridian natives Sela Ward and Jimmie Rodgers.

”We have a panel of about 20 electors which include scholars and people in various industries like theater and literature and the arts,” said Mark Tullos, President & CEO of the MAX. “They choose the top list of 30 or 40 people that go out for public vote. And from that public vote, we garner the five inductees each year and this year we have an exciting list.”

WTOK News 11 will have coverage from Jackson on Tuesday’s big announcement. Formal induction ceremonies for the five new members will take place on December 15th, 2022 at the MSU Riley Center

