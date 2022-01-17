Remembering the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held their annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy Sunday night.

The celebration was held at the Historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church, where Dr. King spoke years ago.

Rev. Gary Houston said they aim to bring the community together as one, to honor and remember the legacy of Dr. King and his dream.

“It is important in this particular day and age that I young people and some older ones get to know how we got to where we are now. Children are attending schools that were once closed to blacks. They need to know the history that has allowed them to get where they are,” said Hendrick.

The theme was racial solidarity & equity.

