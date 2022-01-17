Threefoot Hotel looks for new hires as business booms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly two weeks after the Threefoot Hotel officially cut the ribbon and opened its doors, hotel leaders say things are going well.

“The exposure the hotel has gotten from that has been phenomenal. We have seen growth in business,” Jeremy Campbell, Area Director of Sales, said. “lThis past week we were one of the host hotels for the Mississippi Theatre Association.”

Campbell said the 6:01 Local restaurant and Boxcar Bar have been a smash hit.

Starbucks has not yet opened, but progress is being made at its future location on the ground floor of Threefoot.

“We have met with the Starbucks design team. They are in the process of finalizing all of their plans on the interior of the space. This will be a full service Starbucks,” Campbell said.

Campbell said things could always be better. Right now, the entire industry is facing worker shortages. That can affect hours of operation and service, however, Threefoot Hotel is looking forward to the future.

“We do have a new executive chef that will be debuting to the community soon. He’s already taken the helm of the kitchen. He has a spectacular Valentine’s Day menu coming out, so watch our Facebook page for all of those announcements.”

If you’d like to apply to work at the Threefoot Hotel, then you can visit: https://ascent-hospitality.com/CAREER/

