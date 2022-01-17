Updated program schedules for WTOK and ETOK

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK and ETOK have updated its program schedules for the next few weeks. Dr. Oz is ending, and we will be rearranging our daytime schedules.

The following programs are effective starting Monday, January 17th:

WTOK Monday-Friday daytime schedule:

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: The Good Dish

3 p.m.-4p.m.: Ellen

4p.m.-4:30p.m.: Family Feud

4:30 p.m.-5p.m: Jeopardy

ETOK Monday-Friday daytime schedule:

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Mike and Molly (Primary Weekday)

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Mike and Molly (Secondary Weekday)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls (Primary Weekday)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls (Secondary Weekday)

