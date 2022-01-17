Advertisement

Updated program schedules for WTOK and ETOK

WTOK has updated its program schedules for the next few weeks.
WTOK has updated its program schedules for the next few weeks.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK and ETOK have updated its program schedules for the next few weeks. Dr. Oz is ending, and we will be rearranging our daytime schedules.

The following programs are effective starting Monday, January 17th:

WTOK Monday-Friday daytime schedule:

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: The Good Dish

3 p.m.-4p.m.: Ellen

4p.m.-4:30p.m.: Family Feud

4:30 p.m.-5p.m: Jeopardy

ETOK Monday-Friday daytime schedule:

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Mike and Molly (Primary Weekday)

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Mike and Molly (Secondary Weekday)

5 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls (Primary Weekday)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls (Secondary Weekday)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
(WBRC)
Alabama legend, Jay Barker, charged with aggravated assault
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
If you are traveling on the roads expect some travel delays or detours.
Use caution on roads as bridges and highways ice over
MPD released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the...
MPD releases update on homicide investigation

Latest News

Remembering the Legacy of MLK
Remembering the Legacy of MLK
Project the Pipes
Protect the Pipes from Busting
West Alabama Snowfall
West Alabama Snowfall
Snow Day at Bonita Lakes
Snow Day at Bonita Lakes