Alabama House Democrats explain legislative agenda

Alabama House Democrats are releasing their agenda for the 2022 legislative session.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -- After Alabama Republican representatives announced their 2022 platform, called “Standing Tall for Alabamians,” House Democrats have released their own agenda.

The state Democratic caucus calls their stance pro-growth, pro-innovation and pro-Alabama, and says their agenda is solutions-based ti help all Alabamians.

“This is not the time to play divisive, partisan games or propose outlandish bills simply to create political controversy,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels.

The caucus wants to focus on issues based off what they say are real Alabamians’ issues, including ending the sales tax on groceries, expanding Medicaid and readdressing the state’s prison crisis.

“It was a mistake for the majority to use federal COVID-19 relief dollars to fund prison construction and not implement along with it significant reforms,” said state Rep. Prince Chestnut.

They say fixing the system needs a holistic approach.

“Each person has fundamental human and civil rights that must be protected,” Chestnut said. “Racism and unlawful discrimination have no place in Alabama in 2022.”

And Democrats in both chambers want to make sure families struggling due to the pandemic are taken care of.

“We want to make sure that we can help some of those families get back on their feet and get them to where they need to be,” said Senate Minority Leader Sen. Bobby Singleton.

“We intend to fight for the people of Alabama, the working families, the poor, all sectors of Alabama,” said Daniels.

Some topics on the Democratic agenda are bipartisan issues like education reform and broadband, so we can expect a lot of movement in those areas this legislative session.

