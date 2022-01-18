Another state bans chaining dogs without ‘adequate shelter’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A new law in Texas prohibits owners from tying up dogs outside, unattended.

KCBD reports the new law bans tethering dogs unless owners provide “adequate shelter,” a space that is comfortable for the dog to move around in, water and protection from inclement weather like wind or rain.

Animal Services Director Steven Greene said banning the use of chains on dogs is the biggest impact from the state law. Greene said he’s personally seen the negative impact that can have on the animal.

“I understand a lot of people feel they need a dog in the front yard for protection, but I have picked up dogs that have been injured or killed from other animals attacking them, because they have nowhere to go,” Greene said.

All dogs should be within a fenced area and the length of the restraint can be no longer than 10 feet, according to state law.

Field officers responding to calls are asking pet owners to comply; however, if a pet owner fails to protect their pet, animal control can remove the dog or give a Class C misdemeanor citation.

State law has increased the penalty for repeat offenders.

“One of the things this new law does... If you’ve been previously convicted of a tethering offense, then it can go up to a Class B misdemeanor. So, there is a little more teeth to the ordinance and a little more enforcement action that we can take,” Greene said.

There are some exceptions to these new regulations about tying up your dog if you are camping or training your dog for hunting purposes.

According to a publication from Michigan State University, 23 states have laws that limit how owners can tether their dogs.

