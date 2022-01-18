Graveside services for Carol H. Harrell, 82, of Pennington will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Henley Cemetery in Fulton, Alabama, with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Carol Louise Henderson Harrell met her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2022. She was at home surrounded by her children and faithful companion, Anita Ruffin.

Born on January 21, 1939, in Mobile, Alabama, her family moved to Choctaw County when she was 11 years of age. She said many times that she “loved living in the country.” She attended Choctaw County High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1957. While in high school, she played the French horn in the band and enjoyed participating in school plays.

After graduation, she attended Providence School of Nursing. When taking the nursing board exams, she scored the highest grade in obstetrics in the State of Alabama.

She returned to Choctaw County and was the third nurse hired in the newly completed Choctaw General Hospital which eventually was known as Rush Butler. Here she was known “as a mentor,” “Moma C.,” and a “Legend.” She worked there caring for so many in our community for 35 years.

Carol married Bill Harrell on August 4, 1962. She and Bill made Pennington their home and had 44 years together. Carol was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church until her health declined and would not allow her to attend.

Carol’s favorite name was “Mama” – a loving mother to Kay and Amy. However, she most loved hearing “Nana.” Her grandson was her heart. Nicholas, and his wife, Megan brought much joy to her life.

During her illness, she enjoyed adult coloring books, crafts, game shows, reading, and sending cards.

She impacted so many lives and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughters, Kay Louise Harrell and Amy Harrell of Pennington; grandson, Nicholas Henderson Harrell and wife Megan of Pennington; sister, Patricia “Pattie” McGuire (Bill) of Gallatin, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence F. Henderson; her mother Felicia K. Rotch and John Archie Rotch; her beloved husband, Bill R. Harrell; her aunt, Maggie Lee Eby; and her beloved dog, “Missi”

Flowers will be accepted of memorials may be made to Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund, C/O Anderson Regional Medical Center, 1704 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39301.

