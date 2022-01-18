Graveside services for Evelyn Janell Shelton will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Andrew Black officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Evelyn Janell Shelton, a resident of Toomsuba, MS passed away atJohn C. Stennis Hospital on January 16, 2022, at the young age of 87.

Evelyn was born on September 15, 1934, attended grade school for a short period of time at Dixie Highway in Toomsuba, MS before leaving to work alongside her father tending to their many farm animals, taking care of their property, and cutting railroad ties. It was during this period that she developed the skills to outwork any man, become fiercely independent, and remarkably talented. She could make anything imaginable out of wood, she was a hidden artist, and a magnificent cook.

Above all these things, she was a devoted aunt, great aunt and great, great aunt. She spent her life taking care of her nieces and nephews, and spoiling them with her famous sweet tea, tomato and rice soup and sweet potato pones. She was lovingly referred to by her special nieces and nephews as “Clerdy”.

She was a devout Christian and a member of Salem Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a consistently kind and considerate person who believed in the power of prayer and the Love of the Lord.

She was a fiery red head, and her sweetness did not overshadow her spunk and sass that made her so hilarious and loved. One of her favorite things to do was to talk to anyone who would listen, about anything she could think of. She always had the best stories, and a comment for everything. She loved her chihuahua, Tippy and she fussed with him like he was her child.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents Marion Columbus and Rosie Espearance Shelton. Her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her niece Wanda Rainer (Rodney), Nephew, Thomas Shelby, Great Nieces, Michelle Roberson and Trisha Rivers (Joshua), Great Nephews, Daricek Shelby (Crystal) and Lamar Shelby, and great, great nieces, Alana Summerford, Cameron Shelby, Landyn Shelby, Marley Rivers and Josie Summerford. As well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

Evelyn will be sorely missed by her family and community.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church.

