Heavy storms & damaging wind gusts possible Wednesday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy storms with isolated damaging wind gusts are likely on Wednesday evening. They will affect all of us in East Mississippi and West Alabama.

Wednesday Night Storms

The storms will arrive around Philadelphia and Louisville between 6 PM and 8 PM. They will track from east/southeastward through our area. The strongest storms will exit our area between 11 PM and midnight. Lingering rain may be with us through 9-11 AM Thursday. The storms at the front on the line will be the heaviest. They will also bring the biggest threat of damaging wind gusts up to 50-60 mph. The storms will be heavy and gusty, but overall, they will mostly stay below the threshold to be classified as severe. However, an isolated severe thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

Cold After The Rain

After the rain exits, cold air will flow into Mississippi and Alabama from Canada. This will send our morning lows down to the low-to-mid 20s. Afternoon highs will struggle to break 40 on Friday, and we won’t be much warmer on Saturday or Sunday.

Gulf Storm Gets Close

A Gulf storm system will pass south of us on Friday and Saturday. There’s some indication that some warm air ahead of that system may flow toward us. It will hit the heavy, cold air and rise over it. That’s called “overrunning,” and it can lead to freezing rain. Right now, this looks unlikely, but there seems to be a small potential south of I-20 for some freezing rain on Friday morning. We’re watching this, and if this becomes a bigger issue, we will let you know. For now, it’s something to know may be a coming change in the forecast, but there’s a lot of uncertainty right now. Stay tuned...

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. We’ll cool into the mid-40s by midnight and not much more afterward. The low temperature will be near 44 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers during the day. The high temperature will be near 68 degrees. Then showers and thunderstorms are likely after 6 PM. Some storms can be heavy, and isolated damaging wind gusts are possible. The storms will end by around or soon after midnight in our area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.