Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our next weather maker will bring a low potential for severe thunderstorms to us on Wednesday evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat from any severe thunderstorms that develop.

Severe thunderstorms are a bigger risk just west of us on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storms will lose their punch as the enter our area from the west, but they can still produce some locally damaging wind gusts. The storms will arrive between 5 PM and 8 PM Wednesday, and they will exit between 11 PM and 2 AM. Heavy rain is likely, and storms may bring areas of frequent lightning. The storms will be weakening as they track through our area. Weakening storms typically get gusty. A couple of 50-60 mph gusts are possible, with more widespread cases of 40-50 mph winds.

After the storms exit, temperatures will drop to some of the coldest readings we’ve seen in nearly a year. Frigid lower 20′s are possible in the mornings over the weekend. Take time now to prepare for this deep cold. Make sure your outdoor animals are prepared and prepare to bring them indoors for their safety.

Tonight will be clear and cold. The high humidity will give the air an icy feel. We’ll cool to near freezing by midnight. The low temperature by morning will be near 28 degrees. Tuesday will start sunny. We’ll warm to a high temperature near 58 degrees beneath increasing clouds.

