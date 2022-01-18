Honoring the legacy and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Martin Luther King Day was celebrated for the first time on January 20th, 1986. Since that day 36 years ago people have come together to remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Today is about unity of all people joining together for diversity to all stand on equal footing as one people.” Said Duncan Trahan.

Tabitha Jones was an attendee of the parade and celebration and explained what the day means to her, “This is amazing to me to come out here and to see all the people and I’m excited it’s just exciting to come together for Martin Luther King’s celebration. I think this is wonderful I think we can come together in love, unity, and hope for him. I think we can do this all the time. I think we can do it.”

Some people saw the celebration as a way for Dr. King’s legacy to live on through them and others.

“I just want to be an example for people my age, for younger people to recognize that we can make a difference. We’ve got to start doing rather than holding on to that dream we’ve got to start having visions and start doing some things, so I want to be involved with that.” Said Norman Coleman.

The day was also about a sense of shared unity. “Just to be out here and we’re all together having fun, meeting people, loving each other and stuff.” Said Nicaya Baylor.

“You see kids out here; you see elderly out here and just seeing the connectivity and the shared ideology amongst everybody. Just the concept of togetherness and just seeing that just in full display out here today and seeing all these lovely people and lovely faces it’s just amazing to me and just something that I know we’re going to continue to carry on.” Said Keith Davis.

Dr. King and his legacy means many things to many people and one thing is known, everything he fought for still lives on.

