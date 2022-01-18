A Mass for Jane Ellen Dasis 60, of Meridian will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Butler. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Butler City Cemetery.

Jane D, daughter of Jack and Ethel Dasis, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born January 22, 1961, in Queens, New York. The family moved from New York to Oregon before settling in Butler, Alabama. Jane attended the University of Alabama. After leaving Tuscaloosa, she moved to Meridian where she served as a nanny and worked for several doctors in the Meridian area as well as Southern Mississippi School of Nursing. In her pastime, Jane enjoyed spending time at the beach with her friends, spoiling her cats, listening to Barry Manilow, and crocheting.

She is survived by her mother, Ethel Dasis; siblings, Joe Dasis (Lorrie), John Dasis, Stephen Dasis (Lisa), Diane Harwell (Donnie), Donna Wilson (Sport), Karen Bunyard, Peter Dasis (Becky), Andrea Sager (Cliff), and Danny Dasis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Dasis.

Memorials may be made to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 6100 Rocky Lane, Marion, Mississippi 39342, in Jane’s memory.

