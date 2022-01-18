Advertisement

Jane Ellen Dasis

Jane Ellen Dasis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Mass for Jane Ellen Dasis 60, of Meridian will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Butler. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Butler City Cemetery.

Jane D, daughter of Jack and Ethel Dasis, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born January 22, 1961, in Queens, New York. The family moved from New York to Oregon before settling in Butler, Alabama. Jane attended the University of Alabama. After leaving Tuscaloosa, she moved to Meridian where she served as a nanny and worked for several doctors in the Meridian area as well as Southern Mississippi School of Nursing. In her pastime, Jane enjoyed spending time at the beach with her friends, spoiling her cats, listening to Barry Manilow, and crocheting.

She is survived by her mother, Ethel Dasis; siblings, Joe Dasis (Lorrie), John Dasis, Stephen Dasis (Lisa), Diane Harwell (Donnie), Donna Wilson (Sport), Karen Bunyard, Peter Dasis (Becky), Andrea Sager (Cliff), and Danny Dasis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Dasis.

Memorials may be made to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 6100 Rocky Lane, Marion, Mississippi 39342, in Jane’s memory.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

WTOK has updated its program schedules for the next few weeks.
Updated program schedules for WTOK and ETOK
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel looks for new hires as business booms
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Martha Eva White
Mr. Howard Williams
Ms. Angela Burley
Mr. Royce “Harv” Beatty
Evelyn Janell Shelton