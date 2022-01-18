Martin Luther King Jr. honored in 23rd annual MLK Day parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian celebrated the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. The celebration kicked off at noon with the 23rd annual MLK Day parade.

Hundreds lined the streets in honor of Dr. King.

Honoring the civil rights leader and pioneer means so much to so many people. Doctor King truly changed the world through his leadership and mentorship

“He dreamed for his children to be able to be judged not on the color of their skin but rather on the content of their character,” Brickhaus Brewtique Owner, Billy Arlinghaus.

Meridian celebrated the powerful and important legacy of a true civil rights leader and visionary.

A parade remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for, rolled through downtown Meridian.

Meridian’s MLK parade is special as Dr. king visited the Queen City in the 1960′s.

“For him to have his footprint in Meridian, Mississippi, and Lauderdale County, we always have that legacy that we can say he came here he fought for justice, he fought for rights, he fought for civil things for us for our future because of what he did in meridian many years ago his legacy is still alive in 2022,” said parade organizer, Derron Radcliff.

Others now strive to continue King’s pursuit for justice. They walk side by side as one.

“The more we can unify our city, focus on stopping oppression and ending violence the better off we are,” said Arlinghaus.

“Without us being together as one we will never be able to fight against injustice, violence, poverty. Being amongst these people I can say I’m proud and I can stand strong with them not behind me but beside me,” said parade participant, Lequeenace Odoms.

Parade-goers and participants also remembered Dr. Charles Johnson. Johnson was a powerful, civil rights leader in Meridian and advocated for equality. Johnson died on January 12th.

“He meant a lot to all of us. A special mentor to me. A special mentor to a lot of young blacks. We stand on the shoulders of giants. Dr. Charles Johnson was a giant. He exemplified; he exemplified the characteristics of Dr. King,” said parade organizer, Ron Turner.

Dr. King opened hearts, changed minds, and helped a nation see the importance of unity.... fighting for what’s right, and lending a helping hand.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.