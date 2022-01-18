The MAX announces five new members to its Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience has added five new members to its Hall of Fame.

The announced was made Tuesday morning at the Mississippi State Capital in Jackson at the Grand Rotunda with several state lawmakers in attendance.

The five inductees in the class of 2022 are soul and pop artist Sam Cooke, blues legend W.C. Handy, country music hall of famer and Philadelphia native Marty Stuart, novelist Alice Walker and writer Ida B. Wells.

”I just think it’s a fantastic day for Mississippi,” said Representative Phillip Gunn, Mississippi’s Speaker of the House. “We celebrate these artists, musicians, and entertainers, writers and dancers and all those who have tremendous talent from our state. We market ourselves as the birthplace of America’s music. All of these people have tremendous talent. They go out from our state and reflect well upon us and make us proud and we’re always proud to point to them and say that’s a Mississippian.”

“The MAX, what it means from East Central Mississippi is phenomenal,” said Representative Scott Bounds of District 44, serving Neshoba and Leake Counties. “What it brings and what is recognizes in the writers and artists in Mississippi and those that have contributed to the culture of Mississippi. Having it in Meridian and East Central Mississippi is just phenomenal and to be able to recognize the next class here at the capital today has been great.”

The Class of 2022 will officially be inducted on December 15th at the MSU Riley Center.

Sam Cooke, Musician

Clarksdale

Jan. 22, 1931–Dec. 11, 1964

Singer Sam Cooke, a native of Clarksdale, really needs no introduction. That’s especially true if you enjoyed listening or dancing to one of his many hits like “You Send Me,” “Wonderful World,” “Chain Gang,” or the civil rights era anthem, “A Change is Gonna Come.”

The son of a minister, steeped in gospel music traditions, Cooke grew up in Chicago. He became an iconic figure in the soul and pop music world, captivating both African American and white audiences. Cooke, who died in 1964, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Music Hall of Fame in 1986.

W.C. Handy, Musician

Clarksdale /Florence, Alabama

Nov. 16, 1873–Mar. 28, 1958

W.C. Handy, born in Florence, Alabama, also had ties to Clarksdale, and he too was the son of a minister. Music experts often call him “the Father of the Blues.”

Handy, who lived from 1873 to 1958, isn’t a household name today because his major achievements – as a composer and musician – came in the early 20th century. He was influenced by African American folk tradition and, after settling in Clarksdale, immersed himself in a local variation of the blues. Handy wrote and published the first commercially successful blues song, “Memphis Blues.”

Marty Stuart, Musician

Philadelphia

Sept. 30, 1958

Country music star Marty Stuart, a proud native of Philadelphia, got his start performing with Johnny Cash and Lester Flatt, and has proved exceptionally versatile as a solo and band musician. Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and B.B. King are among many he’s shared the stage with. Today he tours with his band, the Fabulous Superlatives.

Stuart has assembled a major archive of country music artifacts in Philadelphia. He plays a lead role in telling Mississippi’s arts story in The MAX museum’s exhibits, and performed at the last Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Alice Walker, Writer

Jackson / Eatonton, Georgia

Feb. 9, 1944

The gifted writer and educator, Alice Walker, our 4th Hall of Fame honoree, was born to sharecropper parents in Eatonton, Georgia. Still with us, Walker was long associated with Jackson State University in Mississippi, and also served as a writer-in-residence at Tougaloo College.

A key figure in the civil rights movement, Walker won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction with her novel The Color Purple. An adaptation of the novel for the movie screen earned 11 Academy Award nominations, she has collected numerous other awards.

Ida B. Wells, Writer

Holly Springs

Jul. 16, 1862–Mar. 25, 1931

The final inductee in The MAX Hall of Fame 2022 class is Ida B. Wells, a figure from Mississippi’s late 19th century and early 20th century legacies in the writing field – in her case, advocacy journalism.

A native of Holly Springs, Wells became a courageous figure as an African-American female journalist who crusaded against lynching. Wells, who lived from 1862 to 1931, took great risks as an early civil rights advocate and played a lead role in the establishment of the NAACP and women’s rights organizations. Her work received a Pulitzer Special Citation in 2020.

Make plans now to attend

The MAX Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian,

December 15, 2022.

