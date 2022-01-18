Funeral services for Mr. Royce “Harv” Beatty will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Leon Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Royce “Harv” Beatty, age 86, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Mr. Beatty was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for 28 years as a safety manager for ConocoPhillips.

Royce is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Linda Beatty; his children, Joseph Weber, Bonnie Allen; two grandchildren whom Royce and Linda helped to raise, Devin Weber, Haley Nicole Weber, and Brandon Wheeless; a sister, Edna Strickland; a brother, James Beatty (Shirley); and several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Iler and Grace Beatty; a brother, Shorty Beatty (and his wife, Dolly).

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

