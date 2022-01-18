Services for Ms. Katherine Moore Curtis will be held 3 pm, Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton, Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Lin Chesney will officiate.Visitation will be held 1:30 pm- 3 pm, Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.Ms. Curtis, 88, of Little Rock died Saturday, January 15, 2022 at her residence.

She was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a faithful supporter of her husband’s prison ministry.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Marie McMahan and husband Charles “Red” of Little Rock

Trista “Tennie” Singleton and husband Dewitt of Decatur

Grandchildren: Chet McMahan, Casey Scarbourgh and husband Micheal, Tracy Rule and husband Chris, Heath Mathis and wife Tish, Brock Singleton and wife Nancee, Natasha Clark and husband Aaron and Tomekia Curtis

23 Great Grandchildren

2 Sisters: Joyce Hollingsworth and Glenda Neese

3 Sister in laws: Delorse Savell, Omera Moore and Ida Mae Moore

Ms. Curtis was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Carl Curtis; one son, Carl Curtis, Jr. and three brothers, John Moore, Ed Moore and L.M. and grandson in law, Josh (J.K.) Robinson.

Pallbearers: Roger Moore, Kenneth Moore, Aaron Clark, Heath Mathis, Jax Clark and John Rush

Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.