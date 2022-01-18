Advertisement

Multi-million dollar residential concept being built inside old Margaritaville Hotel

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A state-of-the-art, multi-million dollar residential concept is taking shape in downtown Vicksburg.

Nearly two years ago, the Margaritaville Hotel closed in Vicksburg and business was slow because of the pandemic.

Some new developers are now breathing new life into the property.

Next month it will open as the Mulberry Vicksburg. The residential development will offer both hotel rooms, furnished AirBnb options, and luxury apartments along the riverfront.

Mayor George Flaggs toured the building Monday. He says there are not many options for people who want to live or stay in the downtown district, so this new project will help eliminate that problem.

The mayor says he hopes it will also help boost tourism.

”I think it’s the perfect time for this facility,” he said. “That’s what’s going on in Vicksburg; we are running out of space, we are building houses but not fast enough and what this would do is bridge the gap for us.”

Developers took over the property last summer. They are now revitalizing the building to provide a mixture of comfort and quality.

Mulberry Vicksburg has already started pre-leasing apartments. They plan to be fully operational by the end of next month.

