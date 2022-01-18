Ole Miss hires co-defensive coordinators

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels have announced that Chris Partridge and Chris Kiffin will serve as co-defensive coordinators.

Chris Partridge will also coach the safeties in his co-role. Partridge has only spent one season with the Rebels after spending five seasons at the University of Michigan.

In 2019 the Michigan defense was ranked top 10 in the nation, which Partridge was behind.

Chris Kiffin is Lane Kiffin’s younger brother and will serve as the defensive lines coach and co-defensive coordinator.

D.J. Durkin the previous defensive coordinator for the Rebels, helped get the Rebels defenses out of being one of the worst in the nation to being the most improved.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.