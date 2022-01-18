School Districts in need of educators

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a national teacher shortage across the U.S and right here in Mississippi. Local school districts desperately need more educators.

It’s no surprise considering teachers are underpaid. The average starting pay for a teacher in the state is $37,000. A teacher pay raise would make it easier to recruit new educators.

“Education right now is difficult,” said Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School Principal, Anita Wansley.

There are more than 5,000 teacher vacancies across the Magnolia State. That’s a real problem. Teachers are overworked, underpaid and under stress, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local principals are at their breaking point. They need more teachers to serve students.

“We do have positions that are not filled. We do have positions that people are leaving or choosing to retire maybe earlier than they had originally planned because it is hard and there is turnover so we have not have felt that shortage like a lot of places but still we have positions open and we want them to be filled with the very best and those who are committed to our students,” said Wansley.

News 11 talked to one teacher who said applying for a teaching job was easier before the pandemic.

She believes the new application process is pushing qualified people away from the profession.

“You know before in the past, you’d go and meet in the school, walk around and now it’s everything is online. So, it’s a huge difference. If they don’t’ have the technology at home, they wouldn’t be able to do that. But might not know about the jobs as much as they would if they just walked to each school and dropped an application off or just went and sat down with the principal,” Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School Teacher, Tiffany Casey.

Local school districts desperately need workers. The Lauderdale County School District needs to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, and bus drivers.

