Advertisement

Triple murder: families speak out

Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the...
Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the Meridian Police Department about a triple homicide that occurred on October 12th.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the Meridian Police Department about a triple homicide that occurred on October 12th.

Kodie Davidson Jr., Jacoby Jones, and Hunter Card. These are the names of the three men that were shot to death at a home on 17th Street.

It’s been 98 days since both families haven’t been the same. They are reminded every day of their loved ones that had their life taken.

Davidson’s mother tells News 11 where she was when she got the phone call that no mother wants to ever get.

“I was a home resting. I got a call saying my son had been shot. I didn’t know he was murdered at the time, but it was a roller coaster after that,” said Kodie Davidson’s mother Qvester Jones.

The family said they won’t rest until their son’s killer is behind bars.

“It makes me feel empty because nobody is coming forward. That is how it makes me feel. Please, if you know, if you saw, if you heard, please let us know,” said Jones.

“Me and him promise each other forever. So it’s not far that was ripped away from us and his legacy as a father,” said Hunter Card’s wife Megan Lopian.

Hunter Card’s wife Megan Lopian was at the press conference. She said before Hunter was shot he was in the process of getting a new job.

“He wasn’t answering my phone calls or anything, so I ended up looking for him. I had our two-year-old with me. I found the scene, I saw my car, and I had to go to the hospital. I found out he had been shot. They wouldn’t tell me where or what condition he was in. We just had to go to Jackson. We were only there for 20 minutes, and they told us that he passed away – he didn’t make it,” said Lopian.

The families are pleading with the community for any information regarding this incident.

If you have any information that can help this case, call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOK has updated its program schedules for the next few weeks.
Updated program schedules for WTOK and ETOK
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel looks for new hires as business booms
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Heavy storms will bring gusty winds and isolated damaging wind gusts to us on Wednesday evening.
Heavy storms & damaging wind gusts possible Wednesday evening
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a special session to address how the state will use money from the...
Governor calls special session on COVID-19 relief funds
CLASS OF 2022
The MAX announces five new members to its Hall of Fame
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act