Triple murder: families speak out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the Meridian Police Department about a triple homicide that occurred on October 12th.

Kodie Davidson Jr., Jacoby Jones, and Hunter Card. These are the names of the three men that were shot to death at a home on 17th Street.

It’s been 98 days since both families haven’t been the same. They are reminded every day of their loved ones that had their life taken.

Davidson’s mother tells News 11 where she was when she got the phone call that no mother wants to ever get.

“I was a home resting. I got a call saying my son had been shot. I didn’t know he was murdered at the time, but it was a roller coaster after that,” said Kodie Davidson’s mother Qvester Jones.

The family said they won’t rest until their son’s killer is behind bars.

“It makes me feel empty because nobody is coming forward. That is how it makes me feel. Please, if you know, if you saw, if you heard, please let us know,” said Jones.

“Me and him promise each other forever. So it’s not far that was ripped away from us and his legacy as a father,” said Hunter Card’s wife Megan Lopian.

Hunter Card’s wife Megan Lopian was at the press conference. She said before Hunter was shot he was in the process of getting a new job.

“He wasn’t answering my phone calls or anything, so I ended up looking for him. I had our two-year-old with me. I found the scene, I saw my car, and I had to go to the hospital. I found out he had been shot. They wouldn’t tell me where or what condition he was in. We just had to go to Jackson. We were only there for 20 minutes, and they told us that he passed away – he didn’t make it,” said Lopian.

The families are pleading with the community for any information regarding this incident.

If you have any information that can help this case, call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.