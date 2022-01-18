Advertisement

Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

By Sloane O'Cone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Two 27-year-old mothers were shot and killed in front of their children in Georgia over the weekend, bringing the discussion of gun violence to the forefront of the local community.

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson had the type of friendship everyone looks for, WRDW reports.

Their friends say that from being great mothers to facing hardships, they did it together or alongside one another.

Now, outside the home, the mailbox is open and full, crime scene tape is on the ground, and their children’s toys are scattered across the lawn showing the impact an impulse can have.

Augusta commission member Dennis Williams says searching for answers is not easy.

“It’s not a whole lot that the system can do to eliminate the problem because the problem lies in the individual’s heart,” said Williams.

He says work is needed on education to help people think and make sound decisions and to provide more funding to tools like the Boys & Girls Club, churches, and work-study programs.

More cooperation and communication with law enforcement is key.

“Those things that we have to work hard as community leaders and as members of the community to keep violence out of our community and area,” he said.

If you really want to make a difference, “Try and be a good role model for our young people,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTOK has updated its program schedules for the next few weeks.
Updated program schedules for WTOK and ETOK
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel looks for new hires as business booms
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
Heavy storms will bring gusty winds and isolated damaging wind gusts to us on Wednesday evening.
Heavy storms & damaging wind gusts possible Wednesday evening
Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a special session to address how the state will use money from the...
Governor calls special session on COVID-19 relief funds