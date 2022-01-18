Wednesday is the day to stay “weather aware.”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today will be another nice day for outdoor plans, but it’ll be a warmer afternoon compared to yesterday. Also, it’ll be more comfy compared to the sub-freezing temps we started with this morning. Highs will hover around 60 degrees this afternoon which is seasonable. So, enjoy the day! Clouds will be on the increase, but rain will not move in until Wednesday.

Temps will stay well above freezing tonight (40s) courtesy of clouds and a southerly wind. Throughout the day on Wednesday, it’ll be mild with upper 60s ahead of a cold front that’ll cross our area Wednesday night. However, ahead of the front, showers & storms are also expected and some could be strong-severe. So, have multiple ways of getting alerts. The main threat will be for storms with damaging wind potential, but severe hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out. Best timing for severe weather will be in the afternoon & early evening, and severe storms are more-so possible west and north of the Meridian metro (regardless, stay weather aware areawide).

Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight Wednesday...lasting until Thursday morning. Rainfall estimates of 1″-1.5″ are possible.

Behind the front, another dose of colder air moves in. We are monitoring the potential for a wintry mix on Thursday morning...in the form of freezing rain. As of now, it doesn’t look like we’ll see much. However, even a little freezing rain in spots could lead to slick roads. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest. Regardless, Thursday will be cold with gusty winds & highs in the low 40s.

Colder weather will follow us into the weekend.

