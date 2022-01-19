July 12, 1924 ~ January 13, 2022 (age 97)

Cecile Pierce Bogan passed away peacefully on January 13th at Fair Haven, a Methodist Homes senior living community in Birmingham, Alabama.

A long-time resident of Meridian, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Erwin A. Bogan; her parents, Nina Westbrook Pierce and Elba C. Pierce; sisters Myrtis Yarbrough and Mable Whitaker; and her brothers, Newell and Julian Pierce.

Mrs. Bogan is survived by her daughter, Deborah B. Woodall (Tom); her sons, Daniel W. Bogan (Debbie), and David E. Bogan; her grandchildren, Scott Woodall (Lauren), Matthew Woodall (Shae Sauncy), and Claire Woodall-Vogg (Nicholas Vogg); and her great-grandsons Ben, David and Anderson Woodall, Henry and Noah Vogg.

Cile was a loving and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed being the personnel secretary at Meridian High School from 1967 to 1978, interacting daily with the students, faculty and staff. Cile was a devoted and active member of Central United Methodist Church for decades. She loved flowers, working in her garden, and watching the birds. She greatly enjoyed entertaining family and friends on her front porch and travelling with her family and church friends. Cile was a special person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at Central United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 22. The family will receive visitors at the church beginning at 1:00 pm.

The family requests that any memorial gifts be made to Central United Methodist Church. Interment at Magnolia Cemetery will follow the service.

