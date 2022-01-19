City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 12:59 AM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a wall.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:59 AM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 7:03 PM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:23 AM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:40 PM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:59 PM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:09 AM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 5:00 PM on January 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.