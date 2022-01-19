Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CALVIN C ANDERSON1999134 SKYLAND DR MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
KENTRELL J FORD19792609 18TH ST APT B MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHASTA L MATTHEWS1979803 29TH ST APT 2222 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TAMELA D BOSTON1991802 DONALD AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
ASIA MCNEIL1999107 71ST PL APT A84 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TAMRA J JOHNSON197313311 ROAD 614 PHILADELPHIA, MSDUI OTHER
SANDRA ALDERMAN19731222 PINE OAK SANFRANCISCO, CADISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 18, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 12:59 AM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a wall.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:59 AM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:03 PM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:23 AM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:40 PM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:59 PM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:09 AM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:00 PM on January 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

