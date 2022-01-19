City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CALVIN C ANDERSON
|1999
|134 SKYLAND DR MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|KENTRELL J FORD
|1979
|2609 18TH ST APT B MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|SHASTA L MATTHEWS
|1979
|803 29TH ST APT 2222 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TAMELA D BOSTON
|1991
|802 DONALD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
SHOPLIFTING
|ASIA MCNEIL
|1999
|107 71ST PL APT A84 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TAMRA J JOHNSON
|1973
|13311 ROAD 614 PHILADELPHIA, MS
|DUI OTHER
|SANDRA ALDERMAN
|1973
|1222 PINE OAK SANFRANCISCO, CA
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 18, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 12:59 AM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a wall.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:59 AM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 22nd Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 7:03 PM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:23 AM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Willow Bend Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:40 PM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Hills Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:59 PM on January 16, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:09 AM on January 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 5:00 PM on January 14, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2800 block of Chandler Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.