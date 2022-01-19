City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JIMMIE A JAMES
|1979
|6204 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 19, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:06 PM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:51 PM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of Shumate Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.