City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CURTIS D SCOTT19761308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JIMMIE A JAMES19796204 11TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 19, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:06 PM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:51 PM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of Shumate Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

