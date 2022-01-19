City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:06 PM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:51 PM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5200 block of Shumate Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 11:41 AM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.