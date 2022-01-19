Graveside services for Dorothy Beatrice (Dorothy Bea) Clark, 94, of Huntsville, Alabama, will be held at 11:30 A.M., Friday, January 21, 2022, at Butler City Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Rev. Jason Moye officiating.

Dorothy Bea passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2022, at Hospice Family Care in

Huntsville, AL. She was born June 7, 1921, to Bryan Leibel and Beatrice

Leibel in Meridian, MS.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia McPhail (Joe) of Huntsville; her grandson,

Andrew McPhail (Barbara) of Plano, TX; and great grandson, Mason James McPhail of Plano, TX; other family members and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bryan Leibel and mother, Beatrice L. Moore; husband, Dr. James Henson Clark; and daughter, Elizabeth Leigh “Leeby” Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Butler, PO Box 300, Butler, Alabama 36904 or to the Charity of Your Choice.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.