East Central’s women’s basketball pushes through overtime to beat MCC

ECCC's Jacey Cooper hits game solidifying three pointer in the Warriors overtime win over MCC.
ECCC's Jacey Cooper hits game solidifying three pointer in the Warriors overtime win over MCC.(Meridian Community College Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted the East Central Warriors in an overtime thriller Tuesday night.

East Central would tie the game up at 63-63 at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime in Graham Gymnasium.

Turnovers would be the biggest disadvantage for both teams throughout the game.

But East Central would be able to power through the messy action and win the game 73-66.

Other JUCO scores:

The Meridian Community College’s men’s team beats East Central 60-42.

The No. 9 ranked EMCC Lions are able to hold off No. 22 Jones College 77-73 on the road and pick up their 9th straight victory of the season. The EMCC women’s basketball team falls at home to No. 10 Jones College. The Lions will next take on Mississippi Delta. The men will host and the women’s team will travel.

