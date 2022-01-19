Advertisement

Four family members, including two children, killed in Slidell house fire, officials say

Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden...
Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden Isle subdivision of Slidell, the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 said.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Four family members, including two children, died early Wednesday (Jan. 19) when a fire raged through a house in Slidell’s Eden Isles subdivision that was equipped with one inoperative smoke detector, fire officials said.

“This was a tragic, tragic fire,” said Chris Kaufmann, Chief of St. Tammany Fire Prevention District No. 1. “We have never lost a family like this in a residential house fire in my 34 years in Slidell. ... This is just not something that is normal for firefighters to deal with.”

The identities of the victims of the deadly fire at 214 Constellation Court were not immediately disclosed, but officials said the fire claimed the lives of four of five family members, including children just 5 and 10 years old. The family’s fifth member -- a teenage sibling who was staying overnight in his mother’s residence on the south shore -- was located and notified that the rest of his family had perished, after firefighters braved flames and heavy smoke to confirm he was not in the house.

Kaufmann said neighbors were the first to report the fire after two propane tanks exploded on the consumed house’s back porch around 1:30 a.m. The fire chief and St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said early indications were that the family members likely died of smoke inhalation that might have been prevented had the residence been equipped with working smoke detectors in each bedroom.

“We gave the family the best chance we could give them” after 16 units bearing 33 firefighters arrived to the fully involved house, Kaufmann said. “But we were playing catch-up. ... We don’t know how long the fire had been burning until the neighbor called us.”

Caption

The fire was termed “accidental” by Kaufmann, who did not elaborate. But its exact cause was being investigated by the St. Tammany department, as well as by investigators from the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office, the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“It is a tragic, sad day in Slidell,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Kaufmann said his firefighters were so shaken by the incident, the department planned to arrange counseling for any personnel who need help processing the grief from the scene.

“There is no question that working smoke detectors would give a family a chance to wake up and get out,” Kaufmann said. “But this family didn’t have a chance.”

Overnight we worked a residential structure fire with 4 fatalities in the Eden Isles Subdivision. We ask you to please...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the...
Triple murder: families speak out
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights

Latest News

Rain becomes likely tonight
Mild today with a low risk for severe storms
Human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others.
ACDD launches campaign to help public recognize human trafficking
People who are charged with murder could stay in jail longer now that the Alabama Supreme Court...
AL Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount
Paramedics Dealing with Downtown
Paramedics Dealing with Wait Time