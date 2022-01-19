Heavy, gusty storms likely tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy storms are likely tonight. One or two stronger storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph.

The storms will track from west to east across our area between about 7 PM and 1 AM, but it won’t be all rain and storms that whole time for everyone. The potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm is present. It will diminish with eastward progression of the line of thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts can be as high as two inches where the heaviest storms set up, but amounts between a half inch and an inch will be most common.

The storms will exit by 1 AM. Lighter rain may linger through around sunrise. The last of the lingering rain should end by about 9 AM Thursday.

The cold will become the focus of the weather story for Thursday. A cold, gusty wind will carry Arctic chill into our area all the way from Canada. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s, but that will happen just after midnight. We’ll be warmest on the way to work and school, and even then we’ll be in the 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. We’ll get colder and colder throughout the day. Afternoon wind chills will be below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The thermometer readings will not be any warmer than high 30s in the afternoon.

Morning lows will really go cold this weekend. Both Saturday morning and Sunday morning will hit lows in the lower 20s. The afternoons will struggle to warm beyond the 40s, even as the sun returns. Slow warming next week will precede our next rain maker, which is due to arrive on Thursday.

