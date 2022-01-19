Advertisement

Is a KN95 or cloth mask better to combat COVID?

Health professionals in the Queen City weigh in
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As the country faces another year in the pandemic the debate on which mask is better continues.

Health experts have been stressing the importance of using N95 and KN95 masks when out in public. The N95 and KN95 masks offer people more protection because they offer more layers.

Health professionals here in Meridian have stressed the importance of knowing that any mask can be used. Depending on the type of masks you might have to take extra precautions.

Erica Glover, Family Nurse Practitioner at Nurse Practitioners of Meridian spoke about the importance of layering masks when N95 and KN95 masks cannot be used, “There are a lot of people that wear cloth masks. Those are okay if you wear a mask under it so you need more than one layer. So, if you do have a cloth mask, those that are made by people make sure that you wear a surgical mask at least up under it and then the cloth mask over it because the more layers you have the better protection that you have.”

It is advised that people wash their hands more frequently because repeatedly touching your face to readjust a mask is common.

