Mild today with a low risk for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will cross our area overnight. Ahead of it, plan for rain chances to increase throughout the day. Before Noon, only spotty light showers are possible. Then, rain coverage becomes scattered throughout the afternoon. Stay weather aware because parts of our area could experience some severe storms through the late afternoon & early evening hours. This potential is mainly west of Meridian, but all of our area should be on guard just in case. Have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts.

After 8PM, rain becomes likely for Meridian as the main line moves in ahead of & along the front. Heavy rain is possible (with rain totals near 1″), and the rain will gradually taper off by daybreak Thursday. However, there could be a brief dose of freezing rain for some spots Thursday morning as the colder air catches the tail end of the exiting moisture. It shouldn’t amount to much, but still use caution on the roads. It looks like a better opportunity for freezing rain may be early Friday morning as areas south of I-20 get clipped by a system that’ll skirt across the coast. So, make sure to use extra caution if you plan to travel early Friday.

Thursday, dress warmly because temps will go from the low 40s at daybreak to mid 30s by the afternoon. Then, the wind will gust from 20-30mph leading to wind chills below freezing throughout the afternoon. Friday, the colder air sticks around with 20s in the AM and highs only near 40 degrees in the afternoon.

The weekend brings dry conditions, but it’ll be unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.