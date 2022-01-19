Mississippi Power donates $6000 to the City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Mississippi Power donated six-thousand dollars to the city of Meridian for beautification projects.

The Meridian City Council approved the donation that will be used to plant trees throughout the city. There has been a tree planting committee in the Queen City for over a decade.

The council is thankful to Mississippi power for always being part of and donating to city projects.

Ward One City Councilman George Thomas spoke about what it means for Mississippi Power to continually be involved in projects better the community, “We’ve been a tree city for many, many years so we have to continue that. We have a person in the community development department that his specialty is development of urban gardens and urban planning so the idea that Mississippi power company is a vital part of the community and for them to donate this money to help the total city is a tremendous benefit for the city.”

There are plans for continued development in the city as well.

