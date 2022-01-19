MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has announced both Meridian High School and Poplar Springs Elementary are moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
The virtual learning period will last for five days (1/20-1/25). Teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified. Students that require additional days of quarantine will be notified in a separate letter from Meridian High School.
For Meridian High School:
Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Canvas.
Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines below:
- Follow their regular school day schedule of 8:20 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. through Zoom
- Access Zoom link through Canvas
- Attend each class to be considered present
- Log in to class within 5 minutes of the start of the class
- Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom
For Poplar Springs Elementary:
Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Google Classroom.
Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines below:
- Work packets will be available for Pre-K and Kindergarten students after 10 a.m. on 1/20/22.
- Device pick-up for First-Fifth Graders will take place on 1/20/22 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
- First-Fifth Grade will follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
- Access Zoom link through Google Classroom for 1st-5th graders.
- Attend each class to be considered present.
- Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.
