MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has announced both Meridian High School and Poplar Springs Elementary are moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The virtual learning period will last for five days (1/20-1/25). Teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified. Students that require additional days of quarantine will be notified in a separate letter from Meridian High School.

For Meridian High School:

Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Canvas.

Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.

Students should follow the guidelines below:

Follow their regular school day schedule of 8:20 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. through Zoom

Access Zoom link through Canvas

Attend each class to be considered present

Log in to class within 5 minutes of the start of the class

Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom

For Poplar Springs Elementary:

Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Google Classroom.

Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.

Students should follow the guidelines below:

Work packets will be available for Pre-K and Kindergarten students after 10 a.m. on 1/20/22.

Device pick-up for First-Fifth Graders will take place on 1/20/22 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

First-Fifth Grade will follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.

Access Zoom link through Google Classroom for 1st-5th graders.

Attend each class to be considered present.

Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.