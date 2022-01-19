Advertisement

MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning

Remote education
Remote education(WILX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District has announced both Meridian High School and Poplar Springs Elementary are moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The virtual learning period will last for five days (1/20-1/25). Teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified. Students that require additional days of quarantine will be notified in a separate letter from Meridian High School.

For Meridian High School:

Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Canvas.

Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.

Students should follow the guidelines below:

  • Follow their regular school day schedule of 8:20 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. through Zoom
  • Access Zoom link through Canvas
  • Attend each class to be considered present
  • Log in to class within 5 minutes of the start of the class
  • Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom

For Poplar Springs Elementary:

Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Google Classroom.

Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.

Students should follow the guidelines below:

  • Work packets will be available for Pre-K and Kindergarten students after 10 a.m. on 1/20/22.
  • Device pick-up for First-Fifth Graders will take place on 1/20/22 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • First-Fifth Grade will follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
  • Access Zoom link through Google Classroom for 1st-5th graders.
  • Attend each class to be considered present.
  • Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.

