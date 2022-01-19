Neshoba Central’s girls basketball team takes the season to new heights with undefeated record

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets have a perfect record with not a single loss in the right hand column.

“It’s of course always surprising to go into a high school basketball season and make it this far without a loss,” said head coach Jason Broom. “But we knew from the beginning that we had a chance to be one of the best in the state.”

Throughout coach Broom’s 19 seasons as a coach, he has never had an undefeated seasons like this.

Coach Broom said, “It’s not uncommon with a good team to get an 8-10 game win streak somewhere in the middle of the year once you kind of gotten into a groove but to have it go this long, it’s definitely something that there’s only a handful of teams in the state this season that are left undefeated.”

While the head coach’s team record is already in the history books for the Rockets, something else he has never experienced before is having his entire starting bench being recruited.

“Never had all my starters being recruited. Definitely not. That’s something most teams never have,” said coach Broom.

The starters are being recruited from the Junior College level all the way to Division one level.

This years success has added a new wave of confidence to the Rockets.

Rockets basketball player Hama’ya Fielder said, “I feel like we could win the state championship. That’s our goal as a whole team.”

“I’m just enjoying the ride,” said girls basketball player, Carly Keats. “We’re just winning. And that’s all we do, that’s all we know!”

Being the number one team in basketball means that every other team is hoping to upset your team. But staying calm and handling the intensity is something Neshoba Central does well.

Basketball player Veronica Williams said, “Like we never get under pressure. We just talk to each other and let them know that like we’re doing fine. And any mistakes can obviously be replaced by you know getting the ball back or any rebounds or anything but handling the pressure is just something we do very well.”

There are just a few games left of the regular season and then the playoffs will begin. Regardless of how the year ends, the Rockets have a lot to be proud of.

Basketball player, Denise Denson said, “I think it’s special. The team is special because we have never accomplished this in years past and it’s a blessing to be 20-0.”

The Rockets improve to 21-0 with a win over Canton 92-35.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.