Advertisement

Ouida Frazier Hogue

Ouida Frazier Hogue
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

July 6, 1949 ~ January 13, 2022 (age 72)

Funeral services for Ouida Frazier Hogue will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Frazier Grove Church, in Bailey, MS. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Paul Hogue will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church.

Mrs. Hogue, 72, died January 13, 2022, at her residence. Pallbearers will be Joshua Haskins, Jonah Haskins, Blake Henley, Jay Vick, Mac Vick, Mickey Vick, and Waylon Temple.

“Momma Ouida”, as she was known to everyone who was younger than her, loved feeding her birds and taking care of her roses. She loved feeding peppermints to the horses and spoiling her fur babies, but her biggest joy came from the study of God’s Word.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert David Hogue; her daughter Karen Hogue; 2 daughters in love Rosalie Maury Stanga and Kim Baradell Lutherbeck; a special friend Carol Haskins; grandchildren Joshua Haskins, Jonah Haskins, and Jessica Henley; a brother William David Frazier (Pat), and 3 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Maudie Frazier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Please visit www.webbstephens.com to view the register and sign the guestbook.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ouida Frazier Hogue, please visit our floral store.

webbstephens.com

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the...
Triple murder: families speak out
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Mrs. Barbara Scott
Mr. Johnnny Johnson
Dorothy Beatrice (Dorothy Bea) Clark
Cecile Pierce Bogan