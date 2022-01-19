July 6, 1949 ~ January 13, 2022 (age 72)

Funeral services for Ouida Frazier Hogue will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 2:00pm, at Frazier Grove Church, in Bailey, MS. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Randy Caldwell and Paul Hogue will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 at the church.

Mrs. Hogue, 72, died January 13, 2022, at her residence. Pallbearers will be Joshua Haskins, Jonah Haskins, Blake Henley, Jay Vick, Mac Vick, Mickey Vick, and Waylon Temple.

“Momma Ouida”, as she was known to everyone who was younger than her, loved feeding her birds and taking care of her roses. She loved feeding peppermints to the horses and spoiling her fur babies, but her biggest joy came from the study of God’s Word.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert David Hogue; her daughter Karen Hogue; 2 daughters in love Rosalie Maury Stanga and Kim Baradell Lutherbeck; a special friend Carol Haskins; grandchildren Joshua Haskins, Jonah Haskins, and Jessica Henley; a brother William David Frazier (Pat), and 3 nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Maudie Frazier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

