Advertisement

State Senate passes medical marijuana bill, now moves to the House

The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.
The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s out with the old and in with the new when it comes to medical marijuana in the state of Mississippi.

The State Senate passed the ‘Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act’ Thursday. It’s a bill with what we’re told are very similar components to Initiative 65, which is the medical marijuana initiative the state Supreme Court overturned last year.

“I think you’ll see a lot of the same elements,” said State Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41.

It’s not completely the same however. According to Fillingane, this bill is more restrictive than Initiative 65 was.

“So, there has to be a connection between what you claim you have as a condition or disease and the relief of what a doctor or, you know, a healthcare provider says that the medical marijuana would provide relief to,” said Fillingane. “And, then you get past that hurdle and can then purchase the prescribed amount of medical marijuana.”

As the bill is written now, one of those restrictions comes in the form of how much medical marijuana a person can potentially buy. According to Fillingane, the bill measures medical marijuana in a unit called the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Equivalency Unit.

“You can have under this version of the law if it’s what stays in place after the House does its thing... an amount not to exceed 28 of these MMCEUs in a 30-day period or seven in one week,” Fillingane said.

The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act also added three diseases to the list that would potentially qualify a patient for eligibility to get medical marijuana.

“It had all of the same conditions that Initiative 65 had in it...,” Fillingane said. “Plus we added Hepatitis, Alzheimer’s Disease and Spastic Quadriplegia.”

The bill now goes to the State House of Representatives.

According to State Rep. Omeria Scott, the House Drug Policy Committee will meet Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. She expects the bill to be taken up by the House by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the...
Triple murder: families speak out
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
Teacher charged for leaving children home alone for two days and nights

Latest News

Rain becomes likely tonight
Mild today with a low risk for severe storms
Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden...
Four family members, including two children, killed in Slidell house fire, officials say
Human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others.
ACDD launches campaign to help public recognize human trafficking
People who are charged with murder could stay in jail longer now that the Alabama Supreme Court...
AL Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount
Paramedics Dealing with Downtown
Paramedics Dealing with Wait Time