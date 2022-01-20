Assistant U.S. Attorney for Southern District speaks at Rotary Club

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Assistant U.S Attorney for the Southern District Chet Kirkham spoke to the rotary club Wednesday.

He talked about the project safe neighborhood initiative and how it’s helping reduce crime numbers in Lauderdale County.

Kirkham also sought feedback and handed out questionnaires regarding law enforcement and crime in Lauderdale County. He said the pandemic caused an increase in domestic violence, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“There has been some uptick in violent crime. The shootings that you see in the newspaper and on TV being reported aren’t necessarily domestic violence,” Kirkham said. “I think it is fair to say there has been an uptick in those over the last two years, but i think we are seeing a positive trend more recently.”

