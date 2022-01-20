City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2022
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|BRENDA J REYNOLDS
|1959
|2387 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SANTONIO OTT
|1982
|817 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 3:25 AM on January 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:10 AM on January 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:43 AM on January 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.