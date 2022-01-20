Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2022

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
BRENDA J REYNOLDS19592387 HWY 496 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SANTONIO OTT1982817 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 3:25 AM on January 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:10 AM on January 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 9:43 AM on January 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

Thieves in the Lobby of Life Church Meridian
Local church burglarized
Remote education
MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Marine charged in deadly military truck crash in North Carolina
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 20, 2022
Thieves in the Lobby of Life Church Meridian
Local church burglarized
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 19, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 18, 2022