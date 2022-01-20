City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 3:25 AM on January 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:10 AM on January 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 9:43 AM on January 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:41 AM on January 18, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.