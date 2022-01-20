Advertisement

Diamond Dawgs make top five in preseason poll

By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs take the 4th spot in the D1Baseball Preseason top 25 poll.

The Diamond Dawgs making the top five marks the third top 10 ranking list MSU has made. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in D1Baseball’s Top 25, including Arkansas (No. 2), Vanderbilt (No. 3), Ole Miss (No. 5), LSU (No. 8) and Florida (No. 9).

Mississippi State is coming off a historic season where we saw the Dawgs finish 50-18 and win the program’s first national title. The 56 game season for MSU includes 32 home games, 20 road games, and four neutral site match-ups.

