George Thomas appointed to committee in National League of Cities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ward One Councilman George Thomas will serve a one-year term with the National League of Cities. He will provide direction and guidance for their federal advocacy agenda.

Thomas says he is prepared to do all he can in the committee.

He is also looking forward to what his position can do for Meridian and the state of Mississippi.

Thomas said, ”It gives us a chance to have an opportunity to have our voice heard in presentations---the National League of Cities is a very influential group as far as the federal government is concerned so anytime we can have a chance to give our view on community and economic development projects and how they are funded, where the money goes that type of thing it gives meridian a voice in that so I think it’s important for the city.”

Thomas also says he hopes that having the ear of the NLC will help get more money and funding into the city.

