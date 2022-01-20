Advertisement

George Thomas appointed to committee in National League of Cities

Plans to use appointment to help the City of Meridian
George Thomas
George Thomas(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Ward One Councilman George Thomas will serve a one-year term with the National League of Cities. He will provide direction and guidance for their federal advocacy agenda.

Thomas says he is prepared to do all he can in the committee.

He is also looking forward to what his position can do for Meridian and the state of Mississippi.

Thomas said, ”It gives us a chance to have an opportunity to have our voice heard in presentations---the National League of Cities is a very influential group as far as the federal government is concerned so anytime we can have a chance to give our view on community and economic development projects and how they are funded, where the money goes that type of thing it gives meridian a voice in that so I think it’s important for the city.”

Thomas also says he hopes that having the ear of the NLC will help get more money and funding into the city.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Two families speak out after losing a son and a father. A press conference was held at the...
Triple murder: families speak out
Heavy and strong storms are possible Wednesday evening as a strong cold front tracks through...
Heavy, strong storms possible Wednesday evening
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Meridian City Hall
Mississippi Power donates $6000 to the City of Meridian
Metro Ambulance
Paramedics experience long wait times in Emergency Rooms
MLK Parade
Honoring the legacy and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King
Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel looks for new hires as business booms