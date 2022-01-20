Advertisement

James Alan Bristow

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Memorial services for Jim Bristow will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Church of God with Dr. Lynne Anderson officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jim Bristow, age 80, of Meridian passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Bristow retired from the U.S. Navy as Senior Chief.  He worked for 28 years in law enforcement with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Unit.  “Bristow” also drove a school bus for the Lauderdale County School District for over 20 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bristow; daughters, Jenniffer Bristow (Michael) and Joni Baylor (James); his son, Robby Godwin; grandchildren, Jaelynn Bristow, Eathan Moore, Elijah Moore, Malik Baylor, and Mariah Baylor; and a brother, Chester Bristow.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Ann Nastally.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

