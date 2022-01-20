Keeping the homeless warm in chilly conditions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian and the state of Mississippi are seeing a cooling trend in weather as the week comes to a close. Those colder temperatures also give rise to a very heartbreaking reality.

The drop in temperature means there are less safe spaces for homeless people to dwell.

Two organizations in the Queen City are doing all they can to help out in these more difficult times.

The Multi County Community Service Agency and Love’s Kitchen have been working to keep people warm as best they can.

Love’s Kitchen has been offering hot meals along with passing out blankets, gloves, and socks to those that need them.

The Multi County Community Service Agency has been helping through their full service shelter. In their shelter they offer two meals a day, housing, and they pass out toiletries to those in the shelter.

Both organizations want people to know that they have somewhere safe and warm to go if they are in need.

Love’s Kitchen is always looking for donations to find out what is needed you can contact by calling (601)-693-1409.

