Local church burglarized

Thieves in the Lobby of Life Church Meridian(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Life Church Senior Pastor, Gary Morris, woke up to the notification no pastor wants to wake up to just before one in the morning on Sunday, there were people in his lobby.

The thieves, a man, and a woman broke into the church by creating a hole in the outside wall and forcing themselves in.

They stole TVs, audio and video equipment, and anything else that they found valuable.

“it’s very heartbreaking to see that people in our society take no thought of other people’s items, possessions, much less those that belong to a church, a congregation and they use these things for worship,” Pastor Morris said. “II understand that these things belong to god and of course, it’s a good thing I’m not God because I would have stopped them in their tracks. But, he’s a little more merciful than I am.”

This is not a new thing to Pastor Morris or his congregation, this has happened before.

“The hearts of mankind needs to change, but this is a problem in this community, this is the problem we have here. It is a common thing for me to be awakened in the night and meet the policemen down here.”

Morris says that despite the hard times, he and his congregation always bounce back, he has been bombarded with prayers and kind messages since the burglary.

“They are very supportive because they know I take this personally, it’s not something that I take lightly, I take it very very personally.”

This is still an active investigation, if you have any information, call Meridian Police or Crimestoppers.

