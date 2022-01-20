Advertisement

Mr. John Hardy McLaurin

John Hardy McLaurin
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mr. John Hardy McLaurin will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 pm at Union City Cemetery. Rev. Brett Cooper will officiate.

Mr. McLaurin, 81, passed away January 19, 2022 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo, MS.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Jill Mayes (Billy) of Oxford

2 Sons: Johnny McLaurin of Decatur and Jeff McLaurin (Kathy) of Saltillo, MS

2 Grandchildren: Misty Murphy (Ben) of Southhaven, MS and Tyler McLaurin (Sarah) of Guntown

4 Great-Grandchildren: Leighton, Quinn, Foley Murphy of Southhaven; Lena McLaurin of Guntown

He is also survived by his first love and mother of his children, Ann McLaurin of Decatur.

The Greatest joy of his life was being outdoors. He enjoyed buying and selling timber, fishing, hunting and training his pets “Jake and Willie”

He will be remembered as a true loving Southern gentleman, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Manor for the loving care they provided to John the past three years. They also appreciated the advice and care over the past month of Shepherd Hospice.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Claudine McLaurin.

Pallbearers: Jeff McLaurin, Johnny McLaurin, Billy Mayes, Ben Murphy and Tyler McLaurin

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

