Advertisement

Mr. Michael Scarbrough

Michael Scarbrough
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Michael Scarbrough will be held at noon on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery with (X) officiating.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Michael Scarbrough, 68, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2022.

Michael retired from Structural Steel where he worked many years as a steel fabricator and inspector.

He is survived by his siblings, Marlene Sullivan (Dwight), Sheila Singley, and Randy Scarbrough; six nieces and nephews, Angie McClure (Robbie), Joshua Sullivan (Sheila), Jessica Harper, Crystal Scarbrough, Breanne Scarbrough, and Lee Anna Scarbrough; fifteen great nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil David and Jessie Mae Scarbrough.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 11:15 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22 prior to the graveside service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Thieves in the Lobby of Life Church Meridian
Local church burglarized
Remote education
MPSD announces two schools shifting to virtual learning
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
The military vehicle overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina, on Wednesday.
Marine charged in deadly military truck crash in North Carolina
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

James Alan Bristow
Mr. John Hardy McLaurin
Mr. James Green
George Thomas
George Thomas appointed to committee in National League of Cities