Graveside services for Mr. Michael Scarbrough will be held at noon on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery with (X) officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Michael Scarbrough, 68, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2022.

Michael retired from Structural Steel where he worked many years as a steel fabricator and inspector.

He is survived by his siblings, Marlene Sullivan (Dwight), Sheila Singley, and Randy Scarbrough; six nieces and nephews, Angie McClure (Robbie), Joshua Sullivan (Sheila), Jessica Harper, Crystal Scarbrough, Breanne Scarbrough, and Lee Anna Scarbrough; fifteen great nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil David and Jessie Mae Scarbrough.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 11:15 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22 prior to the graveside service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

