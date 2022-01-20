Rain ends, but whipping wind & cold sticks around

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian received over an inch of much needed rain since yesterday (Wednesday), and it’s helpful considering the ground is very dry across east MS and west AL. Although the rain tapers off this morning as the cold front moves away, whipping wind & colder air will decide to stay and visit with us for a little while. There is a small window of opportunity for some patches of freezing rain due to the colder air catching up to some of the exiting moisture. However, it shouldn’t be significant enough to bring us any traveling woes. Regardless, use extra caution driving over bridges and overpasses.

Northerly winds will gust anywhere from 20-35mph throughout the day, plus the wind direction is ushering in colder air from the north. Although temps were in the 50s before daybreak, most didn’t experience that. Temps fall into the 30s this morning and stay there, but the gusty winds will lead to wind chill values in the upper 20s and low 30s most of the day. So, if you have to go outside, dress for below freezing temps because that’s what it’ll feel like.

Unfortunately, tonight will be even colder with temps falling into the mid-upper 20s. However, the breezy wind will make it “feel like” teens across our area by the time we start the day on Friday. Make sure to dress in layers as you head out the door Friday morning. Wear the heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and hat. Highs will hover near 40 by the afternoon with wind chills climbing into the upper 20s.

The weekend brings cold mornings with 20s and unseasonably cool afternoons (upper 40s & low 50s), but we will get the sunshine back! The next chance for rain looks to slide in Monday night into Tuesday morning. For now, it looks like a rain event...stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.