Shubuta store catches fire again

B&T Curb Store in Shubuta burned Wednesday morning.
B&T Curb Store in Shubuta burned Wednesday morning.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - A fire investigation is underway in Shubuta. A store owned by Shubuta’s mayor was destroyed early Wednesday morning. It’s not the first time this has happened.

“She said she heard something popping and looked out the window to see the station on fire,” Shubuta Mayor Cleveland “Baba” Peebles said.

There’s not much left of the B&T Curb Store on High St. in Shubuta. Peebles said there’s no evidence of forced entry.

“The fire marshal’s came down and checked it out. They stayed for four or five hours,” Peebles said.

Clarke County Emergency Management Director David Sharp said officials are looking into what caused the fire.

“They gathered some information and all. They will be doing some follow up with it. Right now, it’s still under investigation,” Sharp said.

This is not the first time Mayor Peebles has dealt with a fire. This is the second time the B&T Curb Store has gone ablaze. The first fire was in April 2018.

“Everything was going good. It’s just rough. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Peebles said.

Mayor Peebles was the center of controversy when the sale of alcohol was approved in Shubuta. At that January 2018 meeting, residents protested the fact Mayor Peebles would be selling beer across the street from Shubuta United Methodist Church. This most recent fire has reignited the questions of how the fires began. Peebles says he’s not sure if the fires have anything to do with that situation.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to say. I really don’t. I hope it’s not, but I don’t know,” Peebles said.

The cause of the 2018 fire was never determined. Now, the focus turns to finding the cause of this fire. Peebles isn’t sure if he will rebuild again.

“I ain’t getting no younger, okay? I have a tough decision to make. I’m used to coming here everyday and meeting with the guys. People coming by and drinking coffee then going to work. It’s going to be tough,” Peebles said.

